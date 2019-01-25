Menu
Kevin Walters. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Rugby League

Kevvie could blood teen Bronco in 2019 Origin

by Travis Meyn
25th Jan 2019 7:18 PM
QUEENSLANDcoach Kevin Walters hasn't ruled out blooding Broncos teenager David Fifita in State of Origin this year.

Fifita, 18, made his NRL debut for the Broncos last season and was the first player born this millennium to do so.

Walters drafted Fifita into his Emerging Origin camp last weekend and said he was in the Queensland mix despite having only played 11 NRL games.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters speaks to some of the Queensland emerging Origin squad on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner
"His progression last year and what he showed us was really exciting," he said.

"He is a really level-headed kid as well.

"I'm not sure where he's going to get to this year with his own game, but the whole idea of the camp is to meet the staff and players."

Fifita's Broncos teammates Joe Ofahengaue and Jaydn Su'A are big chances to pull on Queensland jerseys this year.

Trevor Gillmeister and Ryan James at the Gold Coast Titans beach holiday clinic at Coolangatta. Picture: Gold Coast Titans
Meanwhile, Maroons legend Trevor Gillmeister is back coaching in the NRL.

Gillmeister has been signed up as a defensive consultant by Gold Coast Titans coach Garth Brennan.

Gillmeister did a few sessions with the Titans last year but struggled to make an impact with a lack of time.

The Titans finished 14th last year and conceded 582 points, proving defence was a problem.

Brennan is hoping Gillmeister can help stiffen up the club's defence by appearing at training more regularly.

Gillmeister's last NRL stint was also at the Titans under foundation coach John Cartwright.

He was not offered a new contract when Neil Henry took over from Cartwright in 2015.

