Markets are on the move after 17 years

AFTER calling Butler St Reserve home for the past 17 years, Byron Farmers' Market is on the move.

From July 11, the farmers market will be relocating to the Cavanbah Centre on Ewingsdale Road while Butler St Reserve is closed for construction of the Byron bypass and bus interchange.

All your favourite farmers will be at the new site, along with the freshest range of locally grown fruit and vegetables, pasture-raised meat and eggs, artisan cheese and bread, rice, pasta and more. Plus a few new additions.

"We are urging everyone to support our local farmers and make the move with us," Byron Farmers' Market manager Tom Carey said. "It's not a move of our choosing, but we are going to make the most of it. And there are advantages: the Cav is only five minutes from Butler St Reserve and it's a great spot for people to stop and grab breakfast while they do their grocery shop on the way into town. The ground surface at the Cav isn't littered with potholes, and there's plenty of free parking."

There's also a bike track from town for those who normally ride, and the farmers market is providing a free shuttle bus in and out of town to the Cav for those who usually walk. The Byron Bay double-decker Magic Bus will be running round trips every half-hour from 7am each Thursday from the bus stop at the Visitor Centre on Jonson St.

To celebrate the move, the farmers' market is introducing a Chill Zone, complete with bean bags and cushions where market-goers can kick back and listen to local live music. Plus there'll be a Kids Space with fairies and good old-fashioned games (think giant wooden noughts and crosses and dominoes). So fun for all, along with the freshest range of local produce direct from our farmers.

Byron Shire Council estimates the construction works affecting Butler St Reserve will take approximately six months and expects to be back at Butler Street in early 2020.

Byron Farmers' Market is held every Thursday from 7am to 11am in Butler Street Reserve and at the Cavanbah Centre from July 11.