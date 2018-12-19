Supercoach BBL: Go to Waugh with Mark

He's my pick for Big Bash "find of the year" - but you've probably never heard of him.

Introducing Mujeeb Ur Rahman, a 17-year-old spinner from Afghanistan who has signed for the Brisbane Heat in BBL08.

I watched him closely in the IPL, where he took a wicket every 17 balls and went for just 6.99 runs per over.

He is tall, young, unusual and has a lot of mystery about him.

But perhaps most importantly for SuperCoach, he has a double game in the opening round. Load up.

BATSMEN

D'Arcy Short, BAT/BOWL, Hurricanes, $258,900

Last year's top runscorer and one of the most dangerous players in T20 cricket. Bowling is underrated and he could take some handy wickets.

Chris Lynn, BAT, Heat, $202,000

You simply have to own him, especially with the round one double game. Hits them as far as Chris Gayle.

Ben McDermott, BAT/WKP, Hurricanes, $115,300

Excellent in Big Bash for the last two seasons. Scored one of the great BBL hundreds in 2016-17 at Etihad Stadium (now Marvel Stadium), scoring 114 off 52 balls.

Nic Maddinson, BAT, Stars, $136,700

Value. Gets a fresh start at a new club. Hits the ball as well as any player in the country on his day.

Matthew Wade, BAT/WKP, Hurricanes, $106,900

Another value purchase. Should bat in the top three for the Hurricanes and has shown good form this year in 50 over cricket and the Sheffield Shield.

Bench:

Hilton Cartwright, BAT/BWL, Scorchers, $90,300

Should bat in the top four if he plays for the Scorchers, who have a double in round one.

Jack Edwards, BAT/BWL, Sixers, $42,000

My young gun to watch. Already scored tons this year in 50 over cricket and the Sheffield Shield. Fields well and bowls a heavy ball.

WICKETKEEPERS

Jos Buttler, BAT/WKP, Thunder, $160,200

The Englishman is one of the best T20 players in the world. Has all the shots and is almost impossible to bowl to when he's on. A great acquisition for the Thunder.

Bench:

Jimmy Peirson, BAT/WKP, Heat, $68,500

A good keeper and talented batsman who offers plenty of value.

Fawad Ahmed is coming off a brilliant season for the Thunder.

BOWLERS

Fawad Ahmed, BWL, Thunder, $152,700

For me, he's the second best spinner in the Big Bash behind Rashid Khan. Took 12 wickets last year at a great economy rate (6.12).

Ben Laughlin, BWL, Strikers, $136,000

A competitor who always takes wickets, whether it be in the middle overs or the death. Possesses lots of wicket-taking balls including a good bouncer and variety of slower balls.

Jason Behrendorff, BWL, Scorchers, $125,000

Great new ball bowler. Should take plenty of wickets up front and his height is well-suited to the bouncy Perth deck.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, BWL, Heat, $93,800

Most people have probably never heard of him but the 17-year-old Afghani is my pick for "find of the tournament". I watched him closely in the IPL and he is tall, young, unusual and has a lot of mystery about him.

Moises Henriques, BAT/BWL, Sixers, $88,000

A matchwinner with bat, ball or in the field. Coming off a quiet season as he dealt with personal issues, and therefore starts very cheap.

Picture: Phil Hillyard

Bench:

Nathan Coulter-Nile, BAT/BWL, Scorchers, $125,000

A dangerous new ball bowler in this format with his swing and pace.

Clive Rose, BWL, Hurricanes, $71,900

Underrated. Goes about his business with a minimum of fuss. Versatile cricketer who can be used up front or at any time during the innings.

