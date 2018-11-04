Mark of a champion

ABOVE: Defending Lord Mayor's Cup holder Andrew Pezzutti had a tough night at Lismore Speedway and is pictured after a crash in the opening laps of the V8 Dirt Modifieds feature. BELOW: Lord Mayor's Cup winner Mark Robinson (9) battles with Dale Corbett.

ABOVE: Defending Lord Mayor's Cup holder Andrew Pezzutti had a tough night at Lismore Speedway and is pictured after a crash in the opening laps of the V8 Dirt Modifieds feature. BELOW: Lord Mayor's Cup winner Mark Robinson (9) battles with Dale Corbett. Tony Powell

MULTIPLE national champion Mark Robinson raced to a decisive victory in the V8 Dirt Modified Lord Mayor's Cup, Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway's golden anniversary season opener.

Robinson overcame several yellow light caution periods in the 30-lap main event on Saturday night to win from former national champion Scott Cannon and Jai Stephenson.

Dale Corbett crossed the line third but was penalised two spots to fifth for passing infringements.

Robinson, who started from pole position, had the race in his command except when he was out-accelerated at a re-start by a hard-charging Mitchell Randall, who took over the front running at the green light.

However, it was only a brief stint for Randall at the head of the field because within a lap Robinson had reclaimed the lead.

Robinson was fast throughout and set the scene for what was to come when he bolted to two impressive heat victories.

He said one of the factors in his strong showing was a new suspension set-up with specific tyre combinations.

"We were very pleased with the car and everything came together at the right time to take the win,” he said.

It was not a good night for defending cup holder Andrew Pezzutti after he encountered dramas in the heats and the final.

Pezzutti was forced to pass some cars in the main event and had started to make a move when he was caught up in a bingle and his car went up and over the top of others in the carnage that unfolded.

Pezzutti, who escaped unscathed, was allowed to restart after initially releasing his seat belts.

Normally that means an automatic exclusion, however race officials later declared it had been stewards who advised him to get out of the car.

To his credit, Pezzutti finished sixth. The crash he was involved in occurred on the second lap and set the scene for several further race interruptions.

But nobody could catch Robinson, who turned in a master class, clocking the fastest lap time in the latter stages when he recorded 14.323 seconds for a speed of 100.538 km/h.

Tony Dunn was the best performer in the Sportsman engine class while other heat winners were Stephenson, Randall, Geoff Phillips and Brent Hall.

The Wingless Sprintcar main event was won in fine style by Jacob Jolley.

It was the perfect start to the season for the team, which debuted a new car. Jolley moved into contention early and once in front he was never headed.

The other main event winners were Luke Grey (Street Stocks), Lindsay Clapham (Production Sedans), Josh Boyd (Junior Sedans) and Thomas Vickery (AMCAs).

Drivers who participated in the first ever Lismore meeting 50 years ago and throughout that first season were given a lap of honour as part of the opening ceremony.