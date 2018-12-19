Menu
Makayla Tritton and her mum Karin who died in a car crash on Christmas Day last year. Photo: Living & Loving photography
Crime

Man to stand trial over Christmas Day fatal crash

by Alexandria Utting
19th Dec 2018 7:14 PM
A man accused of killing a mother and her daughter last Christmas Day in a head-on collision has been committed to stand trial.

Mark Jason Veneris, 46, from Capalaba, in October was committed to the Brisbane District Court for trial on charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and driving while drug affected.

He is accused of dangerously driving his BMW after smoking the drug ice and colliding head-on with another vehicle at Manly West about 11am on Christmas Day.

The crash killed 18-year-old Makayla Tritton and her mother Karin, 56, who were on their way to Christmas lunch with family.

Veneris was committed to trial by a registry committal on October 30, meaning his defence lawyers did not cross-examine any witnesses prior to the matter being sent to a higher court.

The man had been granted bail at a bedside hearing on Boxing Day in 2017 but this was unexpectedly revoked in January by magistrate Christine Roney, who found he was an unacceptable risk to the community.

He later made another bid for release in the Brisbane Supreme Court but Justice John Bond in March refused to grant bail.

Veneris will appear in court again on Thursday and a trial date is yet to be determined

