Geyer backs Cook to follow Seibold to Broncos

ANTHONY Seibold and Wayne Bennett won't be the only ones to swap clubs, with Damien Cook and Andrew McCullough tipped to do the same.

That is the opinion of rugby league legend Mark Geyer, who thinks Cook will replace McCullough despite the Broncos' No.9 having three years to run on his contract.

"One of the glaring points about this over the last six months with the coaching merry-go-round and player pandemic is that contracts mean jack," Geyer said.

"If the Broncos don't want McCullough, which could happen, then they will move him on.

"If Seibold goes to the Broncos, he wants Cook with him and you get the feeling that Bennett wants McCullough with him as well."

Adding to the intrigue of the situation is that Cook and McCullough are the incumbent Origin hookers.

However Cook outplayed McCullough in the Blues' 2-1 series win and he won the race to the Kangaroos jersey for Australia's two end of year Tests.

Andrew McCullough has said he is going nowhere.

For Geyer Cook should play wherever Seibold is coaching.

"The best place for Cook is probably with Anthony Seibold because he has got the best out of him," Geyer said.

"I think Cook's best spot is in Brisbane and McCullough might have to come down to Sydney with Wayne Bennett."

Much will depend on when the two coaches start their tenures at their new clubs.

The pair are not contracted to start their new jobs until 2020, but reports suggest Bennett and Seibold will swap places before Christmas.

Geyer is adamant that both clubs will not make the finals in 2019 unless they swap coaches now.

"If they don't do the coach swap before Christmas, it is going to leave a lingering effect next year," Geyer said.

"I'll make this prediction that both sides won't make the eight if they don't swap now.

"If both clubs don't swap immediately then next year is doomed for both clubs.

"Neither club will challenge for the premiership unless they swap right now. Rip the bandaid and get on with it."