Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stood by Mark Bailey after the Opposition again questioned the use of his private email. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stood by Mark Bailey after the Opposition again questioned the use of his private email. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Politics

Bailey defends use of email again

by Sarah Vogler
4th Sep 2018 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINISTER Mark Bailey has defended his private email use in State Parliament following revelations he used his mangocube6@yahoo.co.uk account in the days after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared such use would not be tolerated.

"I can report to the chamber that I was in fact on leave and out of the country until my first day back at work on Monday, January 23," he told the House.

"Upon my return I was briefed on matters that occurred while I was on leave.

"As soon as the matter of personal email use was raised at Cabinet on the afternoon of Monday, January 23, I committed to complying with the Premier's directive."

 

Mark Bailey has been force to defend his use of his private mangocube6@yahoo.co.uk email account in Parliament. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Mark Bailey has been force to defend his use of his private mangocube6@yahoo.co.uk email account in Parliament. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

 

It was revealed today Mr Bailey continued to use his mangocube6 account in the days after Ms Palaszczuk publicly said that use should stop.

She made the public declaration on January 17 and brought it up at Cabinet on January 23.

Emails released following an Opposition RTI application, however, show Mr Bailey was still using the account including sending an email to GetUp on January 23 and one to his ministerial staff on January 31 regarding a media response.

The Opposition questioned Ms Palaszczuk on the revelations this morning but she stood by Minister Bailey.

"As the minister stated to the house when he was at Cabinet, when all of the cabinet ministers were there I issued that directive and my understanding is he has complied with that directive since then," the Premier told the House in response.

Related Items

labor mark bailey private email

Top Stories

    13 dead cows: River a 'disgusting mess'

    premium_icon 13 dead cows: River a 'disgusting mess'

    Environment THE residents have expressed outrage over the "disgusting” state of the river after finding 13 cow carcasses along the river bank within a small stretch.

    Residents terrified by tree poisonings

    premium_icon Residents terrified by tree poisonings

    Crime "IT'S frightening to think someone has ... poisoned our trees”

    Who's the Northern Rivers' best sparky?

    premium_icon Who's the Northern Rivers' best sparky?

    Business We got more than 70 nominations for the best electrician

    GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

    premium_icon GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

    Crime He denied all charges but the jury has delivered its verdict

    • 4th Sep 2018 1:15 PM

    Local Partners