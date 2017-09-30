Marine Rescue volunteers on duty for peak boating season

MARINE Rescue NSW is ramping up its services for the peak boating season, which begins this long weekend.

MRNSW Deputy Commissioner Dean Storey said volunteers would be on duty throughout the summer along the NSW coastline.

"We are increasing our presence on the water and the marine radio airwaves,” Mr Storey said.

"Volunteers at our 44 units have dedicated a great deal of time during the cooler months to increased training and their preparations for the summer season.

"Units will be stepping up their routine patrols of their local waterways and are gearing up for an increase in marine radio traffic as more boaters head out on the water.”

Mr Storey said in the last two weeks Log Ons with MRNSW rose 53%, compared with the previous two weeks.

"We urge skippers to Log On with their nearest MRNSW unit before heading out on the water and to Log Off when they return,” he said.

"If a vessel is overdue, MRNSW and its water safety partners can quickly mount a search.

"Our free Log On service provides an effective safety net for the boating community.

"Simply let us know where you are going, your expected return time, how many people are on board and your contact details. This is the basic information our volunteers need to start to search for you if you are not back as scheduled.”

He said before each trip skippers should also check their vessel, marine radio and other safety equipment were in good working order and ensure that everyone on board was wearing a lifejacket.

"Simple safety steps can save lives on the water,” he said.

To find your nearest MRNSW unit visit www.marinerescuensw.com.au