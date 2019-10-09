Menu
Marine Rescue responds to close call at Evans Head

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
9th Oct 2019 2:30 PM
MARINE Rescue Evans Head, NSW Police and NSW Ambulance responded to a close call on the water at Evans Head this morning.

The vessel was at locally known position 'North Grounds' when line became tangled in the engines prop.

A crew member leaned across the engine to free the line but slipped and fell on the duckbill inadvertently dislocating his shoulder.

Coxswain and crew were tasked and met the vessel and person in distress at the medical access pontoon in the boat harbour.

They provided the gentleman with oxygen and first aid while waiting for the ambulance which was delayed, 45 minutes.

The patient was handed over to the ambulance on arrival who provided him with immediate pain relief.

He was then transported to hospital.

The rescue team thanked the community for its continued support in their efforts of saving lives on the water.

