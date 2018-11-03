Marine matchmaker wins award for coral research

JUST REWARD: Professor Peter Harrison from SCU has won an award for his work protecting coral reefs.

JUST REWARD: Professor Peter Harrison from SCU has won an award for his work protecting coral reefs. Southern Cross University

A MASS marine courtship under a full moon is at the heart of an innovative research project that has won a local researcher $300,000.

Southern Cross University marine researcher Professor Peter Harrison and Queensland University of Technology's Professor Matthew Dunbabin won the Great Barrier Reef Foundation's Out of the Blue Box Reef Innovation Challenge for their innovative concept to 'match-make' coral and deliver new coral 'babies' on a grand scale to areas of the reef hardest hit by bleaching and other impacts.

Professor Harrison said his team were excited by the win and the prize, and said: "It's a great opportunity to get rapid restoration. The grant will allow a massive increase in the scale of larval production and delivery.”

He said 50 per cent of coral on the reef was destroyed during mass bleaching events in 2016/17 and reduced coral numbers meant natural spawning would not increase numbers significantly.

The research team's concept is designed to be activated during November's annual mass coral spawning event on the reef, when corals reproduce simultaneously and spectacularly.

Led by Professors Harrison and Dunbabin, scientists will capture hundreds of millions of spawn from the corals that survived the coral bleachings, and rear them into baby corals in mass quantities inside large floating enclosures.

LarvalBots, a state-of-the-art robot designed by Prof Dunbabin's team, will then play 'stork', delivering the tiny baby coral larvae out on to reefs.

The prestigious award is provided by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation and The Tiffany & Co Foundation.

"This has the potential to revolutionise coral restoration on reefs worldwide,” he said. "Our project involves mass coral spawn collection and coral larval production, and undersea robotic delivery of larvae to restore areas of the Great Barrier Reef damaged by bleaching.”

Professor Harrison is director of the Marine Ecology Research Centre at Southern Cross University and is a recognised leader in coral reproduction ecology.