Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.
Three men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.
Crime

Marijuana, steroids, fireworks and a little cocaine

by Nathan Edwards
3rd Mar 2020 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.

Officers raided the Benowa home yesterday, finding cannabis, cocaine, steroids, drug utensils, fireworks and a sum of money.

Three men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.
Three men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.

Police video has also shown the presence of BB guns, one resembling a M9 pistol, on the property.

Two men, aged 26 and 24, have both been charged with one count each of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of anything for use in the commission of a crime and possession of pipes.

They will undergo a drug diversion program.

Officers executed a search warrant on a Benowa home yesterday, revealing the possession of multiple drugs, drug utensils, fireworks and a sum of money.
Officers executed a search warrant on a Benowa home yesterday, revealing the possession of multiple drugs, drug utensils, fireworks and a sum of money.

Another 26-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, possession of anything used in the commission of a crime and possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on April 2.

A woman was also at the property at the time, but has not been charged.

More Stories

Show More
crime drug arrests drug busts editors picks illegal fireworks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child care worker's credentials questioned in court

        premium_icon Child care worker's credentials questioned in court

        News "HUNDREDS" of electronic documents were presented during investigation into an educator.

        Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina

        premium_icon Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina

        News A man suffered multiple traumatic injuries during the incident

        Crab pot theft drives tourists away

        premium_icon Crab pot theft drives tourists away

        News A FEW stolen crab pots may result in a far more significant loss for the...

        5 great events happening in our library this month

        premium_icon 5 great events happening in our library this month

        News Here are some of the events happening in our library this month.