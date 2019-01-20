Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Russia’s Maria Sharapova.
Russia’s Maria Sharapova.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Fans slam Sharapova over bathroom break

by Kate Salemme
20th Jan 2019 4:45 PM

Maria Sharapova has been slammed by tennis fans after taking a lengthy bathroom break in her fourth round loss to Australia's Ash Barty.

After claiming the first set 6-4, the Russian lost the second 1-6 then exited the court to head to the bathroom.

She was gone for some time and was greeted by a raucous boos from the Rod Laver Arena crowd when finally emerged and ran back on to the court.

Sharapova was then booed again by some sections of the crowd, despite the bathroom break being within the rules, as she took her place on the baseline for the first point of the deciding set.

Some fans believe the move was tactical, to throw Barty off her game after she gathered serious momentum, and labelled it "terrible sportsmanship".

If it was, it didn't work. Barty stormed to a 4-0 lead in the deciding set before taking it 6-4 to win the match and advance to the quarter-finals.

More Stories

Show More
ash barty australian open 2019 maria sharapova
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Silver hair no indicator the grey cells are not working

    premium_icon Silver hair no indicator the grey cells are not working

    News LEARN how to master something new and fascinating at the University of the Third Age open day.

    The best looking shorts in Australia and the world

    premium_icon The best looking shorts in Australia and the world

    Movies Flickerfest is on again this weekend in Mullumbimby

    DZ Deathrays comes to play 'with the lot'

    premium_icon DZ Deathrays comes to play 'with the lot'

    Music Brisbane punk rock duo will record a new album before the tour

    CLOSED: 'Unacceptable' injuries at Lismore greyhound track

    premium_icon CLOSED: 'Unacceptable' injuries at Lismore greyhound track

    News An an assessment of track safety will be conducted