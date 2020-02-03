Menu
Margot stuns with royals at BAFTAs

by Nadia Salemme
3rd Feb 2020 8:34 AM
MARGOT Robbie and Scarlett Johansson have strutted the red carpet alongside the royals at the British Academy Film Awards.

Wearing a floor-length Chanel lace gown, Australian actor Robbie turned heads at Royal Albert Hall, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

The BAFTAs red carpet took on a sombre tone, after at least three people were stabbed and wounded in a terrorism-related attack in South London.

The alleged attacker was shot dead. The BBC cancelled its plans to broadcast interviews from the red carpet on its news channel as a result.

 

 

The Australian actor is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Bombshell and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Picture: Getty Images
Back in black. Picture: Getty Images
Meantime, Hollywood stars were joined by the Britsh royals with Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, also attending.

The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen, which she previously wore on a tour of Malaysia in 2012.

She teamed the outfit with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and $A15,000 worth of jewellery by Van Cleef and Arpels.

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Making an entrance! Picture: Getty Images
Joker leads the nominations at the British Academy Film Awards, which has been criticised for a lack of diversity.

The Todd Phillips-directed blockbuster, which charts the transformation of Batman's nemesis the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) is nominated for 11 awards at Britain's equivalent of the Oscars, including best film, best director and best actor for Phoenix.

Martin Scorsese's mob epic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have 10 nominations.

A daring neckline! Picture: Getty Images
From the back. Picture: Getty Images
Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp caused a minor stir, wearing a see-through "naked" dress by Chanel, teamed with matching lace leggings.

 

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp in a see-through gown. Picture: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz. Picture: Getty Images
Sleek and sophisticated. Picture: Getty Images
Florence Pugh. Picture: Getty Images
Emilia Clarke. Picture: Getty Images
Gillian Anderson. Picture: Getty Images
