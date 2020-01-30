Margot Robbie’s bizarre red carpet outfit

AUSSIE star Margot Robbie turned heads in an unusual ensemble at the London premiere of her new film Birds of Prey this week.

The 29-year-old, who has scored her second Oscar nomination for her supporting actress role in Bombshell, donned a floor-length taffeta skirt and off-the-shoulder ostrich feather top to walk the red carpet.

She completed the look with elbow-length, Marilyn Monroe-style pink satin gloves.

Robbie at the London premiere of Birds of Prey. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Channelling Marilyn Monroe … Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

In a new interview published this week, Robbie called out sexism in the film industry, telling Glamour UK that it is "naturally ingrained in people."

"Even if you are the one who should be dictating the decisions - that they turn to the closest, eldest male in the room and direct the question at them," she said.

"It's just an inherent thing everyone has got in their DNA."

Robbie will face stiff competition in her quest to pick up her first Oscar at next month's ceremony: Actress Laura Dern has picked up all the big awards season Supporting Actress gongs for her scene-stealing turn in Marriage Story.

Robbie was previously nominated for Best Actress two years ago for her role as disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in the biopic I, Tonya.

Released in Australia on February 6, Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey sees Robbie reprise her role of DC Comics anti-heroine Harley Quinn.

"After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes - Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya - come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord," IMDb describes the plot online.