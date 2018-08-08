First look at Margot Robbie’s next big role

IT'S the role Margot Robbie was Tated to play.

The Oscar-nominated Aussie actor has given a glimpse of herself as murdered beauty Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming 1960s drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Wearing a white skirt, black turtleneck and white boots, blond locks draping down her jumper, Robbie bears an uncanny likeness to the 1960s actor and model.

Margot Robbie has shown the world her new look as Sharon Tate for Quentin Tarantino’s new film One Upon A Time In Hollywood. Picture: Instagram/@margotrobbie

"First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood @onceinhollywood," she posted with the picture on social media.

Tate was married to director Roman Polanski but was murdered by the Manson family in 1969 when she was pregnant with her first child.

Tate was murdered while pregnant with her first child. Picture: Supplied

Tate's sister Debra Tate recently wrote on social media that after reading the script she supported the project.

"I'm grateful to Quentin for letting me read the script, and sitting down with me to explain his vision," she wrote. "I have to protect my sister's legacy and to do what I can to make sure her memory is not exploited.

"I can honestly say that Quentin shares my commitment. I'm proud to fully support his film."

Academy award-winning writer and director Quentin Tarantino will be directing the movie. Picture: Bob Barker

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio also star in the film - to be released next year - along with Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch and Tim Roth.