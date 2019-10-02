Menu
Margot dazzles in Harley Quinn trailer

2nd Oct 2019

 

DC FANS have today been given a first proper look at the movie Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn).

The Suicide Squad spin-off, which is slated to come out in February 2020, will centre on Robbie's DC Comics character.

"After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes - Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya - come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord," IMDb describes the plot online.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary) and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) will star alongside Robbie. Ewan McGregor will portray the supervillain Black Mask and Chris Messina will play Victor Zsasz.

Robbie earlier this year discussed the film with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and told the host it's "not a very serious movie".

 

Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey.
Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey.

"Birds Of Prey makes it sound very serious and that's kind of like Harley adding her, like, 'Hey, don't worry. I'm in this too'," she joked. "I love a long title. I said that when we were thinking of the title. I was like, 'You know what? You know what's a great title?' Did you ever see The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out a Window and Disappeared? Long title, but I love it."

