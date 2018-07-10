Margaret is going for gold in Croatia

TOP SHOT: Byron Bay tennis player Margaret Fisher is off to the World Super Seniors Tennis Championships at Croatia in September.

BYRON Bay tennis player Margaret Fisher could become our oldest Australian champion at 88-years of age if she wins gold at the World Super Seniors Tennis Championships in Croatia.

Fisher is no stranger to international competition having won gold in over-85s doubles and mixed doubles competition while the top prize in the singles format has alluded her.

"I've been there a few times before and I'm not down and out yet,” Fisher said.

"A Canadian lady won it last year at 85 and she said that was going to be her last one.

"I don't want to be too ambitious but I've got gold in the back of my mind and I suppose you want to go in these things to win them.”

Fisher has a long history in the sport that can be traced back to 1953 when she played at Wimbledon.

Eight years ago, on the eve of her 80th birthday, she picked up her racket for the first time in 30 years and her passion for the sport was reignited.

She has competed at Croatia on two previous occasions and played in the world championship event in Florida last year.

"The tennis centre at Croatia has over 100 courts and it's quite overwhelming to take in when you get there,” Fisher said. "It's such a great place and they do a really good job of looking after us.”

Three years ago she was knocked off the court by cancer. Her level of fitness provided her with medical options not usually available to elderly people and she made a full recovery, making a comeback to world championship tennis the following year.

Fisher won the silver medal in the singles last time she was on Croatia in 2016 and was recognised as the Byron Shire Senior Citizen of the Year at this year's Australia Day Awards.

"It's been a great way to finish off my life,” Fisher said.

"You definitely have some lows along the way but it's important to pick yourself up and find something you love.

"I've always had great support from my family and I couldn't fly overseas any more without them with me.”

Her daughter Stephanie has started a crowdfunding campaign to help Margaret on her journey with more information on https://pozible.com/ project/88-gold.