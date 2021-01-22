Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aus Open
Aus Open
News

Margaret Court to receive Australia Day honours

by Shannon Deery
22nd Jan 2021 8:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Premier Daniel Andrews has savaged a decision to honour Margaret Court in this year's Australia Day honours.

Mr Andrews said Ms Court did not exhibit the values or hold the attitudes supported by the majority of Victorians.

Describing Court's views as "hateful" Mr Andrew's said he was "sick of talking about that person every summer".

"Do we really have to do this every single summer? Others have saw fit to honour her, they're not decisions I make," he said.

The details of those being honoured on Australia Day are issued under embargo to media outlets.

Daniel Andrews savaged the decsion to grant Court Australia Day honours. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling
Daniel Andrews savaged the decsion to grant Court Australia Day honours. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

Broadcaster and writer Justin Smith revealed Court's honour on social media this morning, saying "the debate that'll follow after the 26th will be pointless and tedious".

"So let's do it now," he said.

"Court's extreme views on same-sex and trandgender people have been well reported.

"I think they've been an international embarrassment and belong in a very different era.

"Australia is beyond believing other are less than equal or suffering from a form of abnormality that needs correcting."

Smith said despite Court's "giant achievements in tennis", honouring her with a Companion in the General Division would "puts "humanity at large" and Australia in reverse".

He called for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Governor General and the Council of the Order of Australia to reconsider the honour.

 

Originally published as Margaret Court to receive Australia Day honours

More Stories

australia day margaret court

Just In

    Just In

      Fears for missing boy

      Fears for missing boy
      • 22nd Jan 2021 9:53 AM

      Top Stories

        185 homes set to temporarily lose water

        Premium Content 185 homes set to temporarily lose water

        News Council will be doing essential work on water mains next week.

        $1M development will set a ‘benchmark’ for Evans Head

        Premium Content $1M development will set a ‘benchmark’ for Evans Head

        News "It will provide a benchmark for other developments."

        Drivers warned to stay safe over long weekend

        Premium Content Drivers warned to stay safe over long weekend

        News Operation Australia Day 2021 will see police targeting unsafe and dangerous...

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Lismore

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Lismore

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Lismore