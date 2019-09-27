Margaret, 72, scores a hole in one

HOLE IN ONE: Seventy two year old golfer Margaret Pierce rolls in on the 8th hole and Byron Bay Golf Course.

SEVENTY-TWO year-old golfer Margaret Pierce scored a hole in one on Tuesday at Byron Bay Golf Club.

It was a very special day for the veteran golfer. After 20 years of playing she never thought she would get the magical reward of a hole in one.

But that all changed on Tuesday when, on the 8th hole, the ball rolled in and she had attained the Holy Grail of golfing.

"I knew I'd hit a decent ball. It had a bit of a bounce and I watched it roll onto the green then turned away and put my club back in the bag,' Margaret said.

"When we got down to the green I thought a ball sitting just about a metre onto the green would be mine and went to putt it but it was one of my playing partners'.”

Margaret and her playing partner, Lyn Barber, checked everywhere for her ball, in the bunker, off to the side and over the back of the green.

"It didn't have enough legs to get over the green,” Margaret said.

"Eventually, Lyn checked out the hole.

"There's a ball in the hole - was your ball a Titleist 1, Lyn asked me.”

Of course it was.

"Our screams of delight rang out over the lush green course as, sure enough, it was my first hole in one in two decades of playing golf.”

The last hole in one scored in the ladies competition was by Laurie Hudson in 2015.