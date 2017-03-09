Maree's dedication to community recognised

Kyogle Council GIS and Projects Officer Maree Brennan with her Women in Local Government Award.

KYOGLE Council staff member Maree Brennan has been recognised at the Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government.

Ms Brennan received a Highly Commended in the Women in a Non-Traditional Role - Rural or Regional Council category.

She is a Geographical Information Systems and Project Officer in Council's Asset and Infrastructure Services Department, working on everything from mapping systems through to field survey and engineering design processes.

Ms Brennan works in the technical areas of engineering which have historically been male dominated occupations.

Her dedication and commitment to the community have been instrumental in ensuring community engagement is a part of all major Kyogle Council projects.

Ms Brennan also has been a mentor to other women at the council and in the wider community, particularly the younger generation.

"I would encourage all women of all ages to follow their sense of purpose and share their knowledge with each other,” she said.

Ms Brennan said that one of the highlights of the awards was the venue for the awards ceremony which was held in the library at NSW Parliament House in Sydney yesterday (Tuesday 7 March 2017).

"Being able to see and experience the place where our democratic system began was really great,” she said.

NSW Minister for Local Government Gabrielle Upton presented Ms Brennan with her award.