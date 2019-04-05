Mare the 'pride of Lismore'

RACING ROYALTY: Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen believes Queen of Kingston is a chance in the Country Championship Final at Randwick tomorrow. Here the mare is pictured at Doomben with Matthew McGuren riding.

QUEEN of Kingston has been more than a handful so winning the $500,000 New- haven Park Country Championship Final (1400m) at Randwick tomorrow would be a wonderful repayment for Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen.

The mare went shin sore four times before she first raced as a four-year-old.

When she finally made it to the track she was a nightmare.

"We've done a lot of work with her,” Bowen said.

"A little bit at a time.”

He said a "lot of little things” had stopped the five-year-old daughter of Nicconi from racing until she was four, including the shin soreness.

"She can be a handful,” he said of a mare that broke trackwork rider Brooke Thomas' leg in the barriers in a dramatic work accident.

In her 16 starts Queen Of Kingston has won five times and had seven placings. She has won $104,000 for owners Steve and Karen Butcher and was listed as an $18 chance in early markets.

She is Bowen's first runner in the Country Championship final and is working so well the trainer believes she will finish top five.

"She'll roll forward from the bad gate (21) and make her own luck,” he said.

Bowen's only previous runner in a Country Championship qualifier ran fifth.

"We're representing our area (Northern Rivers),” he said.

"They are calling her the pride of Lismore. That's a good feeling.”

Steve Butcher agrees.

He won a race at Geelong on Thursday with a horse called Red Light Roxanne.

"She's still green,” Butcher said.

"Just a baby, a beautiful filly and pretty well bred too. She had been running good times in work and had a good jump- out the other day. It's a good preview to Saturday.”

Queen Of Kingston, he said, had "worked super” at Gosford this week.

"Daniel said she feels good,” Butcher said.

He bought her at an Inglis Sale in Melbourne.

"She's been a great buy,” he said, regardless of all the extra work to improve her manners and legs.

"We had to give her time and we had to race in weaker company and get some sort of good manners into her head.

"A lot of people wouldn't have tolerated her; she broke Brooke's leg one day, but Daniel persevered.”

Which brings them to Randwick, Queen Of Kingston's first trip to Sydney.

Even that has an unusual aspect with stewards agreeing to a request from Bowen not to leg up jockey Ben Looker until she goes on to the track.

Looker's booking could be vital.

He won last year's Country Championship Final on Victorem then backed up to win the inaugural Kosciuszko on Belflyer.