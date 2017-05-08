MardiGrass partied on right side of the law: police

ON WATCH: Police kept a watchful eye on MardiGrass in Nimbin at the weekend.

OF THE thousands of pro-cannabis activists who descended on Nimbin for MardiGrass, police said the majority didn't stray to the wrong side of the law throughout the three-day celebrations.

Richmond Local Area Command officers made their presence known for the duration of the weekend's festivities with on-foot patrols and random drug and alcohol testing stations among the measures in place to ensure safety at the 25th annual festival.

Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a 32-year-old woman and more than 10 other party-goers were arrested by police between Friday and Sunday.

Police will allege the woman was in possession of five plastic bags of methamphetamine, known as ice, as well as 42g of cannabis.

She was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and granted conditional bail not to return to the township of Nimbin.

The woman will appear at Lismore Local Court on May 29.

On Saturday night, Det Insp Lindsay said about 50 party-goers were moved on from Ascot Park, Nimbin.

He said police were called to break-up the pop-up park party about 3am with the group moved on a short time later by police.

Over the three-day rally, Det Insp Lindsay said highway patrol officers nabbed 51 motorists travelling to and from Nimbin who tested positive for drug driving.

Det Insp Lindsay said police commended the majority of MardiGrass patrons as "well-behaved".

"Overall police were pleased with the behaviour of people who attended ," Det Insp Lindsay said.