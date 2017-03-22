Marching towards a cure at Ballina's Relay for Life

MEMBERS of the Ballina ex-service organisations will be on parade at this weekend's Ballina Shire Relay for Life to show their support for the theme "marching towards a cure".

John Woods, chair of the committee for the relay which raises money and awareness for The Cancer Council's support and research programs, said the former defence force men and women have in the past done their bit to "march towards peace".

"If we can win on both accounts (finding a cure for cancer and peace), the world will be a much better place," he said.

The troops will be on parade after the cancer survivors and their carers complete the opening lap of the relay at Kingsford Smith Park in Ballina at 3pm on Saturday, March 25. The relay continues until 8am the following day.

But the event will begin with a roar with members of the Latte Warriors social motorbike club and Pelicans on Posties completing a lap on their motorbikes, large and small.

The public can support the event by registering a team and taking part in the relay.

See the website relayforlife.org.au.