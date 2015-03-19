TIMELINE: Still no trace of Sharon Edwards

Sharon Edwards: Still no trace one year since her disappearance

It is 12 months since the disappearance of Sharon Edwards. The status of the investigation is missing person to murder and police continue to appeal to the public for information. If you can assist please phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Timeline of events in the disappearance of Sharon Edwards investigation:

March 14, 2015:

10-11pm: Sharon Edwards is last seen at the Good Intent Hotel in South Grafton, enjoying a night out with friends. Estranged husband John Edwards is also at the hotel.

11pm: Mrs Edwards arrives at her Riverdale Ct address. She changes her clothes. Her car is left parked in the garage.

March 15:

Midnight to 7am: Police say they believe she was in an area north of Grafton, around Lawrence, during this time.

March 17:

Mr Edwards reports his wife missing to Grafton Police after she fails to attend work as a teacher at Coutts Crossing Public School. Days later police divers scour the Clarence River at Grafton, but find nothing.

Missing Grafton woman: Grafton teacher Sharon Edwards has been missing from Grafton since Saturday. Detective Inspector Darren Jameson addressed the media this afternoon.

April 1:

Police inform the public they have changed the status of their investigation from missing person to murder. Mrs Edwards' handbag, mobile phone and wallet have not been found.

April 20:

Forensic police use a cadaver dog from the State Protection Group dog squad to search three properties belonging to Mrs Edwards and her estranged husband, John Edwards. They seize a number of items from the Edwards' Riverdale Crt address in Grafton.

Mr Edwards appears in Grafton Local Court the same day on unrelated firearms charges, including possession of a pistol.

Tanglewood Road search: Police begin the search of a property on Tanglewood Road Lawrence in connection with the disappearance of Sharon Edwards.

April 23:

The search continues on a third property Sharon Edwards owned with her husband, and water courses between Grafton and Lawrence.

June 3:

For the past two days, police have parked Mrs Edwards' Holden outside the Lawrence general store in the hope it may jog someone's memory as to her whereabouts in the early hours of March 15.

Police update on Sharon Edwards: Inspector Darren Jameson gives an update on Strike Force Burrow and the search for Sharon Edwards - including doorknocking houses around Lawrence and displaying her car looking for new information

August 4:

Sharon Edward's son Zac Edwards urges people not to forget about his mum during National Missing Persons Week, as Strike Force Burrow continues to investigate her disappearance and suspected murder.

September 11:

John Edwards, the estranged husband of Mrs Edwards, is sentenced to 12 months' jail, with a non-parole period of three months, for unrelated firearms offences in Grafton Local Court.

September 16:

Police stress the prison sentence of John Edwards over firearms offences has nothing to do with her disappearance.

John Edwards talks about the disappearnce of Sharon Edwards: John Edwards, the husband of missing Grafton woman Sharon Edwards, talks about her disappearance at the press conference where police said the investigation had moved from missing person to murder.

March 1, 2016:

The first birthday Mrs Edwards does not celebrate her birthday with family and friends.

March 14, 2016:

It has now been exactly one year since the last confirmed sighting of beloved mum and grandmother Sharon Edwards.

If you have any information no matter how small or insignificant please phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

March 18, 2016

POLICE name estranged husband John Edwards as a suspect in the disappearance of Sharon Edwards during a media conference in at NSW Police headquarters in Sydney this morning.