Marathon fight against "horrible" disease

Headshave team captain Suanne Richards (left) helped to raise $2,000 at Relay for Life on Saturday.

CANCER.

The word in itself is enough to send chills through the heart.

But 'hope' is another word used where ever the insidious disease causes grief and suffering.

It's a motto for the belief that one day cancer can be remedied through scientific research, which is why events like Relay for Life are so vital, Ballina relay organiser Hannah Brooks said.

The overnight marathon attracted 300 participants to Seagulls Rugby League Club over the weekend and raised $37,661.07.

"Ballina Relay for Life is a fun and moving overnight experience that raises vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services," Ms Brooks said.

"Relay is chance for the Ballina community to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost to cancer and to raise money to help save more lives."

Relay for Life, Ballina, on Saturday March 25, 2017. Contributed

Candles were lit in honour of those lost to cancer, survivors walked with their carers, faces were painted and heads shaved, all to generate money for research.

Among those to shave their hair was Headshave team captain Suanne Richards, who two-and-a-half years ago lost her brother to cancer.

Ms Richards has also lost an aunt, two uncles, two cousins and a friend to the disease.

In the last 12 months her mother and sister-in-law both lost their hair due to chemotherapy after breast cancer diagnosis and her grandmother had a mastectomy.

"Mum had a mastectomy, lost all her hair, ended up in hospital after her first chemo treatment with low white blood cell count, ended up back in hospital after her third treatment with fluid on the lung and is now on oxygen at home 10 hours a day because the treatment matched to the chemo has shrunk her heart.

"No more chemo for mum, she's been given the cancer all-clear.

"Tash, my sister-in-law, started chemo before Christmas. She has lots more to go, followed by radiation.

"It's really hard being on the sidelines of all this.

Team Headshave captain Suanne Richards' mother and sister-in-law both have both had breast cancer diagnoses. Contributed

"There's only so much you can do to help them through the pain, nausea, weakness, sadness, anger and worry.

"I've cooked, cleaned, driven them to treatment, bought flowers, tea, crystals, candles and meditation tapes.

"But I still feel that I could do so much more."

Ms Richards' team raised $2,000.