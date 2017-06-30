MAP: North Coast's richest and poorest towns

WHAT used to be a small estate on a hill has rapidly become one of the richest suburbs on the North Coast, new national data reveals.
Cumbalum, more commonly known as Ballina Heights, was recorded to have a median weekly household income of $1800 according to the latest Census data.
The family-friendly estate also recorded a 24.7% increase in population since the 2011 Census.
Celebrity hotspot, Lennox Head was the second richest area in our region with the weekly median household income sitting at a comfortable $1577.
But it was Suffolk Park that appeared to be attracting demographics with well-lined pockets.
The cruisey coastal village's median household income sky-rocket by 47% in the past four years since the 2011 Census to $1514.
Inland villages, such as Nimbin and Kyogle, had the slowest income growth and downturns in their community numbers with 11.5% and 13.9% population declines respectively.
RICH AND POOR
The three richest towns (based on median weekly income) were:
Cumbalum ($1800, up 29%)
Lennox Head ($1577, up 25%)
Suffolk Park ($1514, up 47%)
The three poorest towns were:
Nimbin ($651, up 6%)
Kyogle ($814, up 14%)
Ballina (Central) ($819, up 20%)
Strongest population growth
Cumbalum (1522 people, up 24.7%)
Mullumbimby (3596 people, up 13.4%)
Byron Bay (5521 people, ip 11.35)
Weakest population growth
Kyogle (2197 people, down 13.95)
Nimbin (1477 people, down 11.5%)
Skennars Head (1158 people, down 3%)
Note: Main regional centres and suburbs used