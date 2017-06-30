MAP: North Coast's richest and poorest towns

WHAT used to be a small estate on a hill has rapidly become one of the richest suburbs on the North Coast, new national data reveals.

Cumbalum, more commonly known as Ballina Heights, was recorded to have a median weekly household income of $1800 according to the latest Census data.

The family-friendly estate also recorded a 24.7% increase in population since the 2011 Census.

Celebrity hotspot, Lennox Head was the second richest area in our region with the weekly median household income sitting at a comfortable $1577.

But it was Suffolk Park that appeared to be attracting demographics with well-lined pockets.

The cruisey coastal village's median household income sky-rocket by 47% in the past four years since the 2011 Census to $1514.

Inland villages, such as Nimbin and Kyogle, had the slowest income growth and downturns in their community numbers with 11.5% and 13.9% population declines respectively.

RICH AND POOR

The three richest towns (based on median weekly income) were:

Cumbalum ($1800, up 29%)

Lennox Head ($1577, up 25%)

Suffolk Park ($1514, up 47%)

The three poorest towns were:

Nimbin ($651, up 6%)

Kyogle ($814, up 14%)

Ballina (Central) ($819, up 20%)

Strongest population growth

Cumbalum (1522 people, up 24.7%)

Mullumbimby (3596 people, up 13.4%)

Byron Bay (5521 people, ip 11.35)

Weakest population growth

Kyogle (2197 people, down 13.95)

Nimbin (1477 people, down 11.5%)

Skennars Head (1158 people, down 3%)

Note: Main regional centres and suburbs used