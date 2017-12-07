MAP: How your hospital's emergency department compares

IF YOU find yourself in need of emergency treatment, Murwillumbah District Hospital will have you treated and discharged the fastest in the region.

A very high 88.5 per cent of patients Murwillumbah Hospital leave its emergency department within the four hour benchmark time, according to the Healthcare Quarterly report for July-September.

The NSW Ministry of Health data collated by the Bureau of Health Information serves as a quarterly report card for the individual hospitals' performance for admissions, emergency department care, elective surgery, and ambulance services across NSW.

Of the six hospitals between Casino and the Queensland border, Murwillumbah and Casino District hospitals exceeded the target of 81 per cent of patients leaving hospital within four hours of arrival at emergency.

Lismore Base Hospital had the lowest percentage of all hospitals in the Northern NSW Local Health District with 59.5 per cent of patients leaving emergency within four hours.

LHD chief executive Wayne Jones highlighted Byron Central Hospital had become a "very busy district hospital" since it opened in 2014.

It's total emergency arrivals were up 12 per cent from the same quarter in 2016 with 4572 patients coming through emergency.

Patients listed in the most serious triage categories of emergency and resuscitation had increased 47.7 and 46.2 per cent respectively since the same quarter last year.

"What you are seeing now is Byron is running at full tilt," Mr Jones said.

Note: The data listed in the map shows difference in figures recorded in the 2016 July-September quarter