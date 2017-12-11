MAP: Find the Christmas lights closest to you

3 Grevillea Grove, Goonellabah is one of the places to go this year for Christmas lights.

WE ASKED you where this year's Christmas lights could be seen and enjoyed and you've provided us with a very comprehensive list.

If you are finding the map difficult to read, we have listed them for you in local government order, making them easy to find.

Ballina

Sanctuary Village, 502 Ross Lane, Lennox Head

3 Riverview Ave, West Ballina

Byron Bay

Granuaille Road, Bangalow

14 Garden Ave, Mullumbimby

Corkwood Cres, Suffolk Park

Old Bangalow Road, Byron Bay

Kyogle

Colin St, Kyogle

Lismore

Cynthia Wilson Drive, Goonellabah

3 Grevillea Grove, Goonellabah

Kruseana Ave, Goonellabah

Westview Drive, Goonellabah

Acacia Ave, Goonellabah

18 Crown Street, South Lismore

130 Gundurimba Road, Lismore

Cnr Engine and Crown Streets, South Lismore

Perradenya Way, Caniaba

Richmond Valley