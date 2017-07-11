MAP: Current roadworks on the Northern Rivers

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions due to work for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

There will be changed traffic conditions from July 17 for work to upgrade Avenue Road in Glenugie as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Avenue Road will be widened to two lanes from the Eight Mile Lane intersection to north of Wants Lane which will require the temporary closure of Avenue Road between these roads for about one month, weather permitting.

A detour will be in place for four weeks via Old Six Mile Lane or Wants Lane during the improvement work.

Avenue Road detour map courtesy of RMS.

Journey times via Old Six Mile Lane and Wants Lane will increase by one minute and five minutes, respectively.

Wants Lane and Old Six Mile Lane will be maintained during the detour.

Signs will be installed on the highway from north of Watts Lane, Harwood to south of Harwood Bridge until Tuesday July 11 and new line marking will be installed on the highway near the site of the old United service station at Harwood between 7am and 6pm on Wednesday July 12 and Thursday July 13.

Traffic control will be in place on Wardell Road between Hillside and Thurgates lanes, Wardell between 7am and 5pm on Tuesday July 11 and Wednesday July 12 for utility relocation work.

Line marking and work to install signs on a newly resealed section of road between the Pimilco Road intersection and Emigrant Creek Bridge in Pimlico will be carried out between 6am and 6pm on Tuesday July 11 and Thursday July 12.

Current roadworks scheduled on the Northern Rivers. Map courtesy of Live Traffic NSW. Marnie Johnston

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads, where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.