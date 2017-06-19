MAP: Best spots to watch the Lantern Parade

THE region is gearing up for the annual Lismore Lantern Parade, set to be held this Saturday, June 24.

A Parade map outlining the route of this year's parade helps ensure that you can find the best vantage point for you and your family to watch the lighting up of the town.

Map of the 2017 Lismore Lantern Parade route. Photo: LightnUp. Marnie Johnston

Highlights of the 2017 Lismore Lantern Parade:

Street Band Workshops

A workshop on the afternoon of the parade to polish up on tunes to be played in the parade. Find out more about how to be involved here.

At Northern Rivers Conservatorium - Keen St, Lismore from 12.30pm-4.30pm Saturday

Market deLight

Arts, crafts and community market stalls - local gems to the bizarre from afar. Tasty food.

At Carrington Street, Lismore, 12noon - 9pm Saturday

Heartbeats Festival Stage

Carrington Street, Lismore, 12noon - 9pm Saturday

Artwomb Laneway Party

Sketching, painting, jamming and creating art for artists to grow. Join in and celebrate creativity and contribute to the art that will capture the resilience and heart of our community.

At the Back Alley Gallery - Carrington St, Lismore, 12noon - 4.30pm Saturday.

Winter Warmers

Local charities providing great food in a market environment.

At Oakes Oval, Lismore, 4pm - 8pm Saturday

Lantern Parade

Spectacular community parade with dancers, bands and amazing illuminated sculptures weaving thier way through the streets of Lismore CBD.

Cnr of Market & Molesworth Streets to Oakes Oval, Lismore, 5.30pm - 6.30pm Saturday.

Fiery Finale

Lantern Parade and Fiery Finale, fireworks and bonfire; bands to dance in the glow of the fire, food stalls. This is a ticketed event. Purchase tickets here.

At Oakes Oval, Lismore, 6.30pm - 8pm (Gates open at 4pm) Saturday.

See more at www.lanternparade.com.