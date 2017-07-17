MAP: 50 of the worst pothole roads on the North Coast

Dunoon Road is one of the more than 50 roads named by Northern Star readers as problematic for potholes.

RESIDENTS have highlighted more than 50 roads infamous for potholes around the region as councils grapple with maintenance backlogs to fix the road network.

Collectively, four councils - Ballina, Byron, Lismore and Richmond Valley - have patched up more than 40 000 potholes on our roads this year alone.

More than 50 roads have been mapped around the region that our readers have said are plagued with potholes.

Last week, The Northern Star made a call out to residents to name the roads they thought were notorious for potholes.

Roads within the Byron Shire, Lismore and its surrounds predominantly featured on the list with Wyrallah Rd the hardest hit for criticism.

Reader Rodney Lloyd went as far to say "Lismore is one big pothole".

Some jibed problematic roads were everywhere within the Northern Rivers.

Over the years, Facebook pages like Potholes of Byron Shire have emerged with residents posting photos of hazardous potholes in their local area to alert others to their whereabouts.

Potholes of Byron Shire administrator Dee Chen said Byron Shires roads are well overdue for road works.

"You can't keep saying it's the rain ... don't just keep saying 'we don't have the money,'" she said.

"The whole town needs ripping up and re-doing."

Ms Chen said Byron's status as a popular tourist destination places it in "exceptional circumstances" for the State and Federal Government to lend support.

Have we missed any roads notorious for potholes? Let us know at news@northernstar.com.au and we'll add it to the map.