Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Professor Caroline Sullivan from Southern Cross University stduies rivers.
Professor Caroline Sullivan from Southern Cross University stduies rivers. Susanna Freymark
Environment

'Many things would collapse': Warning over river crisis

6th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROFESSOR Caroline Sullivan has studied rivers all over the world, including the Nile.

Her favourite is the Richmond River.

"It's home," the Southern Cross University lecturer and researcher said.

Her favourite river though is in dire straits.

"If wetlands are the kidneys of the earth, the river is the blood supply," Prof Sullivan said.

"Without rivers, the ecosystem wouldn't function. We won't be able to support our food production, so many things would collapse."

Nine years ago, Prof Sullivan wrote a lengthy piece for Nature magazine titled Rivers in Crisis.

Since then, SCU has been researching river health and landscape management and published many papers on the subject.

Prof Sullivan has been studying rivers for 25 years and will distil the complex SCU studies into a "user-friendly" booklet.

Rivers must be protected at all costs and science provides the evidence for policy decisions.

"We're at a tipping point. The river is in bad shape," she said.

"I'd love to see people more engaged in the politics."

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $4 million grant could help bring INXS museum to Ballina

    premium_icon $4 million grant could help bring INXS museum to Ballina

    Council News PLANS will soon get under way for a new innovation hub near the airport, and it could bring some very impressive businesses to town.

    PHOTOS: Old bank becomes unique B&B

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Old bank becomes unique B&B

    Business Bank converted to B&B offers unique experience for a weekend getaway

    'Terriffic, terrifying': Opposition leader on Janelle Saffin

    premium_icon 'Terriffic, terrifying': Opposition leader on Janelle Saffin

    Politics Opposition leader gives endorsement for Labor candidate for Lismore

    Ballina landmark offers 'truly special' dining experience

    premium_icon Ballina landmark offers 'truly special' dining experience

    Business "Everything that we have here is made from scratch”