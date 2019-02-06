'Many things would collapse': Warning over river crisis

PROFESSOR Caroline Sullivan has studied rivers all over the world, including the Nile.

Her favourite is the Richmond River.

"It's home," the Southern Cross University lecturer and researcher said.

Her favourite river though is in dire straits.

"If wetlands are the kidneys of the earth, the river is the blood supply," Prof Sullivan said.

"Without rivers, the ecosystem wouldn't function. We won't be able to support our food production, so many things would collapse."

Nine years ago, Prof Sullivan wrote a lengthy piece for Nature magazine titled Rivers in Crisis.

Since then, SCU has been researching river health and landscape management and published many papers on the subject.

Prof Sullivan has been studying rivers for 25 years and will distil the complex SCU studies into a "user-friendly" booklet.

Rivers must be protected at all costs and science provides the evidence for policy decisions.

"We're at a tipping point. The river is in bad shape," she said.

"I'd love to see people more engaged in the politics."