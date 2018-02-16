RESIDENTS of Meerschaum Vale have not been feeling the love at all lately, when it comes to the construction of the highway bypass.

Despite many calls and letters to Ballina Council and the Roads and Maritime Services, they have all fallen on deaf ears, according to resident Suzie Whiteman.

"We all realise the need for the highway, we do not want to see work stopped, we actually want to see the construction finished,” she said.

"But we are suffering with dust, noise, no fresh drinking water, constant intimidation and we have lost our lifestyles.”

Ms Whiteman said in the heat of the last week, residents have had to stay indoors with the windows shut to avoid the sounds and the smells of construction.

"Many of my community have had breakdowns.”

Ballina's deputy mayor, Keith Williams, spent the day with those affected by the roadworks and said he was shocked to discover deeply traumatised people living in fear of the RMS and the contractors that are pushing the Pacific Highway through their little village.

"I expected angry people, but what I saw and heard was people throughout the area pushed to the brink. There were more tears than harsh words spoken,” he said.

Cr Williams heard the problems where residents were unable to drink their rain water due to dust contamination. The big vibrating road compactors just outside your fence.

Everything in the house shaking, continuously, for hours.

The trucks, the dust, the noise.

Residents requested Cr Williams to follow up on the use of low noise pavement.

A year ago at a public meeting organised by the RMS the residents were given a promise. "Yes, we'll investigate a low noise pavement through this area. Yes, we'll get back to you.”

"They're still waiting for a response,” Cr Williams said.

"And now after today, so am I.”