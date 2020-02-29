Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHISTLE ON: Far North Coast Hockey umpire and one of three match official co-ordinators, Helen Jarvie in action. FNCH is inviting or more players to step up and have go at umpiring.
WHISTLE ON: Far North Coast Hockey umpire and one of three match official co-ordinators, Helen Jarvie in action. FNCH is inviting or more players to step up and have go at umpiring.
News

Many benefits to umpiring an ‘exhilarating’ sport

Alison Paterson
29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 29th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OFFICIATING at a high-energy sport where at the play is fast and often furious is not for the faint-hearted.

However, Far North Coast Hockey umpire co-ordinator, Jane Parrish, said the job is exciting and offers enormous satisfaction.

"Hockey us an exciting game and is exhilarating to umpire," she said.

"We have a duty of care for players and umpires and ensure we give everyone involved a positive experience."

Parrish works closely with FNCH colleagues Helen Jarvie and Tristen White to manage allocating two umpires to between the 50 to 60 hockey games on any weekend during the season which clubs in Alstonville, Ballina, Coraki and Lismore fielding teams.

She said their role is to develop, coach, train and appoint umpires in all grades for all junior and senior (men's and women's) competition games.

"The three of us make the arrangements, organise umpire development and liaise with the state and national bodies," she said.

"Our competitions ranges from Minkey for the little players up to seniors and we are keen to encourage newcomers to pick up a whistle and get involved."

Parrish said the Community Umpire program is directed towards the needs of players, parents, teachers and other new umpires who are involved in Hookin2Hockey, modified versions of the game or lower level club hockey.

She said anyone of nearly any age can put their hand up to be a match official.

"There are no minimum requirements for this level and you will be supported by umpiring mentors," she said.

"We are there to help new and existing umpires get their qualifications and assist them progress."

She said the fast-moving game requires a lot of concentration and many players make the move from wielding a tick to a whistle.

While the pay is low compared to other sports, Parrish said the life skills gained are invaluable.

"Hockey does not have the infrastructure of other sports such as rugby league," she said.

"But we do have funding to support junior umpires to get their qualifications.

"We have umpires in the region who have officiated at international games."

More information at https://www.facebook.com/fnchockey/

far north coast hockey hockey lismore northern rivers sport sport umpire
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Help sick kids and win a car

      Help sick kids and win a car
      • 29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM

      Top Stories

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News As a subscriber, you have access to about 2500 stories a week across the News Regional News network.

        How do you prove you didn’t receive jury duty notices?

        premium_icon How do you prove you didn’t receive jury duty notices?

        News One woman is threatened with a $1715 fine and loss of her licence

        Driver charged over double fatal crash

        premium_icon Driver charged over double fatal crash

        News A man has been charged with manslaughter following the crash

        ‘We will not let our community be forgotten’

        premium_icon ‘We will not let our community be forgotten’

        News SCALE of fire disaster down south must not outweigh our needs.