Manure stunt causes traffic sh*t storm in Brisbane CBD

by Elise Williams
29th Oct 2020 10:06 AM
A group of protesters have dumped "a tonne" of manure outside Brisbane's Parliament House this morning, causing traffic delays in the CBD.

According to a police spokeswoman, the group, who were travelling in a truck, stopped outside the government building and unloaded what's estimated to be one tonne of manure.

Workers clean up almost a tonne of manure that was dumped outside Parliament House in the Brisbane CBD. Picture: Peter Wallis
The group fled the scene, and police are yet to catch up with them.

Police are in the area working on traffic patrol, as three lanes have now been reduced to two on Alice St.

George St and William St are also heavily impacted by traffic.

Brisbane City Council has been called in to assist with clean-up, which is thought to take some time.

