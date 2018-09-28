Manufactured homes proposed for environmental buffer zone

Ballina Shire Council will consider a planning proposal to allow for Verandah Lifestyle Estate in Wollongbar.

Ballina Shire Council will consider a planning proposal to allow for Verandah Lifestyle Estate in Wollongbar.

BALLINA Shire Council has adopted a recommendation to not allow residential development in an environmental zone between Wollongbar and Alstonville.

Luke Blandford from Plant Consulting spoke at the council meeting this morning on behalf of the developer behind the proposal for the Verandah Lifestyle Estate.

He said they hoped to be able to work with the council, citing a need for affordable seniors' housing in the area.

He said while they would be manufactured homes, it would be an aesthetic development.

"Wollongbar is a fantastic location,” he said.

"There is an ageing population. They are really looking for this type of product.

"At the moment, we're seeking an opportunity to consider the suitability of this site.”

Council staff had recommended they reject a planning proposal for the development to be allowed on the parcel of land, between the Bruxner Highway and Lismore Rd to the east of Wollongbar.

The property is listed as an environmental protection zone under the Ballina Local Environmental Plan.

The planning was a bid to allow manufactured home estates as a permissible use of the land "by way of a special or enabling provision”.

"The BLEP does not currently permit this type of use on land within (that) zone,” the council report said.

"Maintaining an urban buffer to provide a distinct separation between the townships of Alstonville and Wollongbar has been a long standing policy position of the council since the preparation of the first local environmental plan in the 1980s.”

Staff said the proposal was "inconsistent” with the objectives of that zoning.

They recommended the proposal be rejected "on the basis that the residential use of the land would be inconsistent with the established local and regional strategic land use planning framework”.

At Thursday's council meeting, Cr Sharon Cadwallader said there was a "great need” for affordable housing, but not in that location.

"There's definitely merit in this sort of development,” Cr Cadwallader said.

"As the same time, the history of the urban buffer in that location ... goes back a long way.

"That green belt if highly important to our community.”

Cr Stephen McCarthy said it wasn't out of the question for them to review the buffer.

"I think this has a lot of merit and I think it should be looked at,” he said.

"I think times changes and I think things could work.”

Cr Keith Williams said the housing "looks good” and would meet a need for more affordable homes, but he also said it wasn't the right place.

"We have seen nothing in any of the feedback we've received ... that says people want us to build in the urban buffer,” he said.

Councillors voted in favour of the staff recommendation to refuse changing allowed use of the land, with Crs McCarthy and Phillip Meehan voting against this.