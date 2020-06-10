Man’s vile attack on shoppers

A man has been jailed for a string of 'random and bizarre' attacks that left one man with blood in his urine and a woman being tested for diseases.

Jebb Brayden Hansford had been on drugs for seven days straight before the unprovoked attacks, where he threatened, kicked and spat at random people.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty at Brisbane District Court on Wednesday to a raft of charges, including serious assault of a person over 60, common assault and public nuisance.

Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Malouf told the court Hansford attacked three different people at a Morayfield shopping centre on October 19 last year.

At 9am, Hansford kicked one man in the stomach and followed him into the shopping centre, threatening to slit the man's throat.

The attack left the man, who now has nightmares about the incident, with blood in his urine.

At 10.30am, Hansford attacked a trolley attendant by hitting him in the back of the head, then stealing his phone.

After leaving the centre at 11am, Hansford spat in the face of a 60-year-old woman and yelled profanities at her husband.

"She had to be tested for diseases for that offending," Ms Malouf said.

Ms Malouf said Hansford attempted to minimise his offending when arrested by police, citing "provocation and self-defence".

"It was completely unprovoked offending… this was no doubt terrifying for all three complainants," she said.

The court heard Hansford was involved in several separate offences earlier that month, which included breaking into a car to steal purses, stealing beer from a bottle shop and assaulting another man at a train station.

Defence lawyer Robert Glenday said his client had been using methylamphetamine for a week before the attacks.

"There's no violence on his criminal history, it's out of character for him," Mr Glenday said.

He said Hansford had suffered abuse as a child, which had led to anger and emotional issues.

Judge Leanne Clare sentenced Hansford to four years' jail, saying there was a need to protect the public.

"The only explanation that can be raised is the methylamphetamine binge and resulted distorted thinking," Judge Clare said.

"All of those (four) victims were completely innocent."

Hansford will be eligible for parole on February 18 next year.

