Man injured in hammer, meat cleaver attack
Crime

Man’s skull fractured in horror hammer attack

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
12th Nov 2020 8:57 AM
A man's skull has been fractured after two men armed with a hammer and meat cleaver ransacked a Western Sydney home.

The pair snuck into a home on Rosehill St, Parramatta around 5pm and confronted three men sitting in the loungeroom.

They demanded money from the group before smashing one of the men, aged 52, in the back of the head with a hammer.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital and underwent surgery for a fractured skull.

A younger man, aged 19, was also hit in the arm with the hammer.

The assailants ransacked the home and stole mobile phones before running towards a silver Holden Commodore on Alma St and are still on the run.

Both men are described as Indigenous or Torres Strait Islander in appearance and both wore grey jumpers and black pants during the attack.

Emergency services arrived at the home after the pair left and treated the 52-year-old and 19-year-old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

 

 

Originally published as Man's skull fractured in horror hammer attack

