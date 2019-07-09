Menu
Police have charged a Goonellabah man with drug possession.
Crime

Man's shady attempt at hiding drug paraphernalia

Aisling Brennan
by
9th Jul 2019 10:50 AM
A GOONELLABAH man has been charged with drug possession after police searched his garage.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege they had cause to enter a garage on William Blair Ave, Goonellabah on Monday.

"There they saw a 55-year-old Lismore man hiding a bag behind him and kicking a set of scales under a chair he was sitting on,” Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police saw alcohol swabs, ice pipes and plastic straws around him, and noted that he had a clenched fist.

"The 55-year-old refused to open his fist, then tried to quickly dispose of what he was concealing.

"Police picked up this item, which was 2 grams of methamphetamine and cash.

"Police searched the bag he was trying to hide, it contained $650 cash, consisting of $50 notes.”

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with possessing prohibited drug and goods in custody.

He was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Lismore Northern Star

