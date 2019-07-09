Man's shady attempt at hiding drug paraphernalia

A GOONELLABAH man has been charged with drug possession after police searched his garage.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege they had cause to enter a garage on William Blair Ave, Goonellabah on Monday.

"There they saw a 55-year-old Lismore man hiding a bag behind him and kicking a set of scales under a chair he was sitting on,” Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police saw alcohol swabs, ice pipes and plastic straws around him, and noted that he had a clenched fist.

"The 55-year-old refused to open his fist, then tried to quickly dispose of what he was concealing.

"Police picked up this item, which was 2 grams of methamphetamine and cash.

"Police searched the bag he was trying to hide, it contained $650 cash, consisting of $50 notes.”

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with possessing prohibited drug and goods in custody.

He was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.