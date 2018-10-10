Man’s racist cafe rant caught on camera

The man's tirade was caught on camera and posted on social media. Picture: Twitter

The man's tirade was caught on camera and posted on social media. Picture: Twitter

A COFFEE chain in California is being praised on social media for its response to a man making Islamophobic comments to a woman wearing a headscarf.

The altercation reportedly took place at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Friday when a man made a racist remark to a Muslim woman standing behind him in line.

In a video recording of the incident, which was posted on Twitter by journalist CJ Werleman, the Muslim woman asks the man what he said.

WARNING: Video contains strong language

"I'm a Muslim [woman]."



"I know your religion and I don't want to be killed by you."



This took place at a cafe in California yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4WAWKcQDh8 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 12, 2018

"I said, is this Halloween or something?" the man repeated.

The woman asks him why he would say that, to which the man responds "Why do you think I would say that?"

The woman then asks the man if he knows she is Muslim, and if he has a problem with that.

"I don't like it, that's why. I don't like your religion, it says to kill me, and I don't want to be killed. How's that?" he responds in the video.

The response leads to a hostile back-and-forth with the woman asking if the man has read the Koran, which he said he has "read enough of it".

The two continue to yell as the man moves away, saying he doesn't "want to talk" to the woman anymore as she paraphrases what seems to be Luke 19:27 from the Bible.

An employee tries to separate the two and eventually a woman, who identifies herself as the supervisor of the coffee shop, asks the man to leave.

"Why are you not serving him?" the woman asks the supervisor.

"Because he is disrupting a public place and being very racist," she says.

The supervisor's actions are now being hailed on Twitter.

To whom ever thinks coffee bean is trash, this is how we handle our racist customers😇 https://t.co/wA9w5TRY2F — Lesly (@LeslyL0ve) May 13, 2018

This is awful, but SHOUT OUT to the dude that finally puts this racist piece of trash in his place. And to Coffee Bean for refusing to serve him. https://t.co/LrrAMKsxxw — ~LA Dreamer~ (@TElleElle) May 13, 2018

Awesome this supervisor protect a customer from one of their racist customer. Great Job Tina....#Respect and great job coffee bean — it’s Rizki (@rizkimoh1) May 12, 2018

Some have even compared the coffee house to Starbucks, where two black men were arrested last month while waiting for a business partner.

#SundayMorning #Resistance @Starbucks



The difference between the Coffee Bean and Starbucks? The Coffee Bean manager kicks out the racist who was harassing an innocent customer.



Now that's how it's done Starbucks! https://t.co/Ca1RlqDlsO — Anonymously All (@anonymously_all) May 13, 2018

Thank you to the stranger who yelled at the racist pig and to the supervisor at Coffee Bean who did the right thing. Hey, Starbucks - you could learn from this. https://t.co/O7NiFN5hLG — Rita Lilly (@RitaLiLz) May 13, 2018

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf was not immediately available for comment.

