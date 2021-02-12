Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RESCUED: After a man was rescued from a burning car where his mater found him unconcious, the man was treated by paramedics then transported to Lismore Base Hospital in Lismore.
RESCUED: After a man was rescued from a burning car where his mater found him unconcious, the man was treated by paramedics then transported to Lismore Base Hospital in Lismore.
News

Man’s quick thinking saves unconscious mate from car fire

Alison Paterson
12th Feb 2021 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services' first responders have praised the quick thinking of a Lismore man who pulled his unconscious mate from a burning car on Friday afternoon.

Ambulance NSW said the man’s fast thinking at the Ross St, Lismore Heights address undoubtably saved his friend from serious injury, perhaps even death.

Paramedics were on scene to treat the man for smoke inhalation and he was then transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

Fire and Rescue Lismore Station Officer Adam Cormick said when they arrived at the Lismore Heights residecne at 1.39pm, they found the front of the motor vehicle on fire.

“The man unconscious in the car at the time and one of his flatmates noticed the fire and could not locate his mate in the house so ran outside,” SO McCormack said.

“He found his friend unconscious in the car and managed to drag him out.

“This man made a massive difference, he prevented his friend from serious injury and the result could have been much worse.”

SO Cormick said two firefighters wearing PPE and breathing apparatus used a combination of foam and water to extinguish the vehicle fire.

He said the cause of the vehicle fire is as yet unknown

Police were also at the incident.

ambulance nsw car fire fire and rescue lismore hrights norther rivers health richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman jailed for assaulting inmate, bashing sister-in-law

        Premium Content Woman jailed for assaulting inmate, bashing sister-in-law

        Crime A Byron Bay woman demanded tobacco from her cellmate in Grafton jail, then punched her so hard in the face the victim required four stitches, a court has heard

        POLL: Should Lismore council be placed into administration?

        Premium Content POLL: Should Lismore council be placed into administration?

        News With the loss of two councillors, a mayor and a general manager, can the council...

        How a tiny bee can make a world of difference

        Premium Content How a tiny bee can make a world of difference

        News From the misty mountains of the PNG highlands to the classrooms of SCU, one man’s...

        Case against cop accused of sex assault delayed

        Premium Content Case against cop accused of sex assault delayed

        Crime The constable has been charged with child sexual assault offences