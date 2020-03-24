Menu
The video shows a dog being walked with a lead attached to a drone.
Pets & Animals

Man’s quarantine fix for best friend

24th Mar 2020 8:48 AM

A man believed to be in quarantine on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus has come up with a novel way of preventing his beloved pet being cooped up.

Vakis Demetriou posted a video to his Instagram account last week showing him using a remote controlled drone to walk his dog Oliver while he watches from his "locked down" balcony.


Oliver doesn't cover much ground in the 20-second video and it's unlikely Mr Demetriou is actually recommending other people use a similar method to walk their dogs.

It probably wouldn't work if you were to try it with a proper-sized dog as the consumer-grade remote controlled drones wouldn't be strong enough to stop them running off.

He ends the video advising people "stay home to be safe but don't forget your dog's happiness".

Cyprus effectively went in to lockdown on Sunday March 15 after President Nicos Anastasiades announced the island was facing a state of emergency.

Similar measures have now been announced in Australia and come into effect at noon on Monday.

The new restrictions close non-essential businesses like pubs and restaurants, where the main purpose of the business is for people to congregate and socialise.

Originally published as Man's quarantine fix for best friend

