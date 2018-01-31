Man's 'obscene' protest at police backfires

A Casino man staged an obscene protest against police at a Northern Rivers railway station.

COMMUTERS and police officers have an unwanted image imprinted on their minds thanks to a Casino man's obscene protest against police at a Northern Rivers railway station.

Officers were called to Casino Station about 7pm last November 28 following reports of a man using foul language on the platform.

When they approached 39-year-old Martin John Sonnex he swore at them: "just f**k off ya c***s - I haven't done anything wrong".

Sonnex was warned three times to stop swearing but refused.

"Why the f**k are you always harassing me for?" he said.

The officer noted that Sonnex was speaking rapidly and struggled to answer basic questions. Court papers describe his behaviour as "highly erratic" and his conversation went off on "bizarre tangents" that made little sense.

His pupils were heavily dilated and he was also constantly grinding his jaw.

Court papers also stated police suspected Sonnex might have drugs on him as he had a known history of illicit drug use, and advised him they intended to search him.

Upon hearing this Sonnex dropped his shorts to his ankles.

He wasn't wearing any underwear.

"Why don't ya f***in' strip search me while you're at it?" he said.

He made no attempt to cover his genitals as he stood there with his shorts pulled down, police facts state.

There was a train on the platform as well as several travellers on and near the platform at the time.

Police arrested Sonnex and after was dropped at his Casino home he was told he would receive a court attendance notice in the mail.

On Tuesday this week he was convicted and fined $150 for using offensive language in public, and given a 12 month good behaviour bond with a conviction for wilful and obscene exposure in a public place.