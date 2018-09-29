Menu
CareFlight doctors responded to the bobcat accident in Blacktown. Picture: CareFlight
News

Man’s leg crushed by moving bobcat

29th Sep 2018 2:19 PM

A man suffered serious leg injuries after being run over by a bobcat during excavation work in Sydney's west today.

The 67-year-old was struck by the machine which was being used at a residential property in Blacktown about 9,30am.

CareFlight and paramedics treat a man after his leg was crushed by a bobcat. Picture: CareFlight
A CareFlight helicopter and paramedics responded to the scene and treated the man for his leg injuries.

"CareFlight's specialist doctor and critical care paramedic continued treatment in a road ambulance," a CareFlight spokesman said.

The man was taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

