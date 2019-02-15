Menu
RIGHT ON: Gerard Dunlop is an advocate for The Seniors Rights Service on The Northern Rivers. He's outside Lismore Regional Gallery, which is hosting Seniors Week activities.
News

Man's job is to encourage old people to complain

by Sophie Moeller
15th Feb 2019 8:00 AM
"THEY keep charging me for haircuts at my aged care facility even though I've told them not to, " one elderly gentleman told seniors right advocate, Gerard Dunlop.

"Why should they not be charging you?' he responded.

"Because I've got no hair”, said the man.

This is the type of call the Seniors Rights Service receives and Mr Dunlop is happy to receive them.

"I speak on behalf of vulnerable people living in home care and residential services.

"Older people don't like to complain,” said Mr Dunlop.

The softly spoken Lismore resident who hails from Ireland says it is an "Australian thing”.

"They don't like to be seen as whingers but it's my job to encourage them to complain, otherwise nothing is going to change.

But Mr Dunlop understands the reason.

"They are vulnerable and they rely on these people for their support and care needs.

"It can be uncomfortable to talk to a manager and they fear if they complain there'll be repercussions.”

That is where the Senior Rights Service comes in and, in light of this week's commencement of The Royal Commission into Aged Care, the agency has never been so important, says Mr Dunlop.

The service provides advocacy on behalf of the consumer to access services and and resolve problems, as well as information on rights and responsibilities.

There is also free legal advice and limited legal support for people who are financially disadvantaged.

Education sessions on basic human rights to staff and residents, by some one such as Mr Dunlop, are also provided to organisations, homes and seniors groups.

The five most common issues that we deal with are:

  • Accessing and understanding the aged care system
  • Understanding Homecare fees and Residential care fees
  • Elder abuse with financial abuse being the most common form
  • Rights: Rights as residents of aged care facilities, Rights as recipients of Homecare Services, Consumer Rights
  • Referrals: Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner, My Aged Care, NACT.

As for the elderly man with no hair?

"I managed to get the charges stopped and he was re-imbursed,” said Mr Dunlop.

The Senior Rights Service can be reached at: https://seniorsrightsservice.

org.au/

