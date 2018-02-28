Menu
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Man's private parts 'probed' in assault case

Hamish Broome
28th Feb 2018 4:00 AM

A CASINO man's private parts could become a key piece of evidence in the child sexual assault case against him.

The 52-year-old, who cannot be named, is facing 10 charges in relation to the sexual and indecent assault of a person under 16.

He fronted Lismore Local Court on Tuesday where police made an application to conduct an intimate examination of his privates under Section 24 of the Crimes (Forensic Procedures) Act.

He suffered the humiliation of a police prosecutor explaining the application to a magistrate while the busy public gallery watched on.

"If you want I can draw your attention to the crux of the matter," Sgt Brett Gradisnik told Magistrate Annette Sinclair.

"It's related to a Director of Public Prosecutions matter scheduled for March 20."

The accused sat hunched over throughout the court mention and stared at the floor, his right hand covering his forehead.

Under Section 24, a Magistrate may grant such an order if there are reasonable grounds to believe that a suspect has committed a crime, and that the procedure might produce evidence to confirm or disprove the offence.

Magistrate Sinclair took a short adjournment while considering whether to grant the order, prolonging the tension.

In making the order, she reminded police to "have some regard" for the man's privacy.

Sgt Gradisnik said the procedure would be carried out in a secure room of Lismore Police Station and not involve any physical contact.

The man will be accompanied to the police station by his mother, who was supporting him in the courtroom.

The matter was adjourned until March 20 to return to Lismore Local Court for mention.

The accused is excused from appearing on the next occasion.

