A man has been charged for possessing a knuckle duster.
Crime

Man's fishy excuse for knuckle dusters in car

19th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
KNUCKLE dusters aren't a typical fishing tool.

But that's what a Wyrallah man claimed when he was questioned about police about having the prohibited weapon in his car.

Casino police will allege they attended a public park at 1.45am this morning.

They saw the 37-year-old inside a car and had reason to search the man and his vehicle.

Inside the car, police found a brass knuckle duster and "equipment that could convert the knuckle dusters into a slingshot", Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"When asked why he had the knuckledusters in his possession, the 37-year-old told police he used them for fishing," Sen Cnst Henderson said.

He man was given a future court attendance notice for possessing a prohibited weapon.

He is due to face Casino Local Court in February.

