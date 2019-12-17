Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man’s feet have been severed after becoming trapped under a train at Sydney’s Town Hall Station.
A man’s feet have been severed after becoming trapped under a train at Sydney’s Town Hall Station.
News

Man’s feet severed at train station

by Stephanie Bedo
17th Dec 2019 8:59 PM

A man's feet have been severed after becoming stuck under a train at Town Hall Station.

It's believed the 60-year-old Chinese man fell on to the tracks about 12.10pm.

Multiple police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on platform one.

Trains were stopped while paramedics treated the man who slipped onto the track just seconds before a train hurtled into the station, and desperately tried to crawl out in time.

Police said the man had suffered significant injuries to his feet.

He was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Sydney Trains told passengers to allow for extra travel time due to the incident.

"Due to a person injured by a train at Town Hall, some services may experience delays and have changes to stopping patterns," they said.

They said the person had been safely removed from the rail corridor and was being taken care of by an emergency crew.

"Flow-on delays will impact some services," they said.

"Sydney Trains would like to thank our staff, members of the public, and emergency services that worked quickly to come to the injured man's assistance."

public transport severed feet train accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Incredible bravery from quick-thinking students

        premium_icon Incredible bravery from quick-thinking students

        Crime A boy who took action when he saw a man bashing a girl in the Richmond River has been acknowledged at a special assembly.

        HSC 2019: The Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

        premium_icon HSC 2019: The Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

        Education Students who received the highest bands and top results in the HSC

        Four-day total fire ban in place for all of NSW

        Four-day total fire ban in place for all of NSW

        Weather Hot and dry conditions are expected to worsen over the next few days

        Man critical after van crashes into cement mixer at Ballina

        premium_icon Man critical after van crashes into cement mixer at Ballina

        News The man was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital in a critical condition