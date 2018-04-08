Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police will be reviewing CCTV footage from the night.
Police will be reviewing CCTV footage from the night. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man's eye 'gouged' in busy Northern Rivers park

JASMINE BURKE
by
8th Apr 2018 10:44 AM

A MAN was allegedly violently assaulted and one of his eyes 'gouged' after he told another man to pick up his litter in a Byron Bay park.

Two men were believed to have had a verbal altercation after one of the men spotted the other littering in the park earlier on the morning of April 7.

Later on at about 2.40am the man who allegedly told the other to pick up his rubbish was walking south along Jonson Street, Byron Bay alone when he recognised the other male from earlier walking towards him.

The two allegedly exchanged words near Indie Travel before the man who had littered earlier began punching the man's head.

It is believed at some stage the male placed his finger into the victim's right eye and "eye gouged" him before running off in a northerly direction along Jonson Street, towards the beach.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing faded maroon shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Police are investigating the matter and will be making enquiries regarding CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Byron Bay Police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

byron bay crime northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star
Ever wanted to know how to rescue a stranded whale?

Ever wanted to know how to rescue a stranded whale?

Environment HAVE you ever come across a stranded whale or injured sea creature and wished you could do more to help?

Humpty Dumpty helping to put sick children back together

Humpty Dumpty helping to put sick children back together

News Helping staff to give the best care to paediatric patients.

Dangers of rock fishing highlighted

Dangers of rock fishing highlighted

Fishing SLSA say there have been 158 rock fishing deaths in the past 13yrs

Centre brings town's youth together

Centre brings town's youth together

Community Youth centre to get a facelift

Local Partners