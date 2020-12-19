Menu
A crime scene was declared at a train station north of Brisbane after a man’s ear was bitten off during a bust-up last night.
Man’s ear bitten off in train station bust up

by Erin Smith
19th Dec 2020 8:47 AM
A Redcliffe man is recovering in hospital after having part of his ear bitten off during a bust up at Kippa-Ring train station last night.

Police were called to the incident, on Anzac Ave, at about 7pm on Friday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there had been an altercation between two people on the grassed area outside the train station.

During the fight a small part of a 37-year-old Redcliffe man's ear was bitten off.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital to have the ear reattached.

The spokeswoman said that the victim was yet to file a complaint.

She said police would be following it up again this morning and investigations were continuing.

 

